Group offers soil testing to residents near Tonawanda Coke

Citizen Science Community Resources has launched a pilot study that will show residents in Tonawanda how to find out if their soil has been contaminated by Tonawanda Coke.

The testing kit comes in a big black bucket. It includes rubber gloves, a bowl, a little shovel and a container for the sample. Once it’s been collected, Citizen Science takes the sample and sends it to a lab for testing.

Leaders of the activist group say, it’s important for residents to test their soil, especially for those who live in close proximity close proximity to Tonawanda Coke.



The group will host an open house this week and next week. For more information visit their website at https://csresources.org/