(WIVB) – During the coronavirus pandemic, gun sales across the country have increased.

The FBI says firearm background checks for the first four months of this year are up 31 percent over the same period last year.

Busy firearms dealers say many people want to defend their homes.

Others want to carry concealed weapons for their own protection.

Many buyers are concerned new laws will limit how and when people can buy guns.

Sales for 2021 are on pace to set a new record.