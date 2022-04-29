BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six raids were carried out in the City of Buffalo over the past two days, netting police guns, ghost guns, drugs and some cash.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the investigations picked up steam in recent weeks resulting in 53 weapons being seized, including four assault rifles, 31 shotguns and numerous rounds of ammunition.

“We’re going out there using data analysis, we know where they are, we’re going to be very specific who we are targeting, we are going to keep getting our trigger-pullers and gun dealers and the people illegally possessing these weapons,” Gramaglia said.

According to police, a quarter kilo of fentanyl was seized, in addition to four ounces of cocaine.

Five people now face charges. Two have been arraigned, the other will be arraigned on Saturday.

Raids were conducted on Wright Avenue, Oakmont Street, Grider Street and in a building on Clinton Street. A search warrant was issued at a location on East Amherst Street in the Town of Tonawanda.

“To the men and women who safely executed these search warrants these are true professionals they train every day so with the culmination of an investigation comes about they safely execute the search warrant,” said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

Buffalo Police said they are having big issues with ghost guns on the streets and that ghost gun seizures have shot up from five in 2020 to 70 in 2021.