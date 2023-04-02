SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the 24th anniversary of Onondaga County’s Guy Pyke’s disappearance on April 2, 1999.

Guy’s family continues to have faith that the 24-year mystery of his disappearance will be solved by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which continues to have detectives follow up on leads and investigate Guy’s possible whereabouts.

It was 24 years ago today that 70-year-old Guy Pyke was last seen around 3:00 p.m. in his dark blue 1989 Chevrolet Blazer when he stopped at a cousin’s home in Evan Mills, NY, but didn’t get out of the car.

Before stopping at his cousin’s home, he was driving his from his home in the 4900 block of Aitchison Road to visit a relative in Watertown, NY.

His family reported him missing two days later when he didn’t return. Pyke had previously left on short trips and come back on his own, which is why his loved ones did not report his disappearance immediately.

In spring 2023, Adventures with a Purpose will be in town with their sonar and boats

to search various waterways in Onondaga County where Mr. Pyke’s 1989 Chevy Blazer may be submerged in.

Adventures with a Purpose is a search and recovery dive team that has solved 26 missing-person cold cases since 2019. The last time they searched Evans Mills for Guy Pyke and his truck was in September 2022.

In AWP’s searches, they use advanced technology such as sonar, drones and marine navigation with certified divers and offer to search for families missing loved ones, free of charge.

It is Guy Pyke’s family’s mission to keep looking for Guy and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s

Office promises to never give up on this cold case.

Those with any information on Pyke’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation’s Unit at (315) 435-5434 or send a message to the official investiation Facebook Page set up by Pyke’s family.

Details about Guy Pyke and his Chevrolet Blazer

Pyke’s Chevrolet Blazer has a black top, chrome diamond running boards, and New York license plate numbered FMS 867, which is also missing.

Pyke allegedly had a full tank of gas when he drove away on the day of his disappearance

Pyke is 6′, weighs 168 pounds, and would be 94 years old today. He has gray hair and blue eyes, wears bifocal glasses with wireframes and has no teeth. He’s bowlegged, his sternum has previously been fractured, his ring finger was previously broken and he has a scar on the bridge of his nose and a surgical scar on his abdomen.

He also has a heart condition for which he takes a prescription blood thinner and he tires easily and his hands shake as a result of his medical conditions.

He was last seen wearing a red, green and blue plaid shirt over a maroon sweatshirt with Blue Rider jeans and brown Gobie boots.