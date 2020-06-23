Gymnastics facilities in WNY prepare to reopen indoor training

EAST AMHERST N.Y. (WIVB) – In less than two weeks children will be back to practicing their tumbles, jumps and drills inside gymnastics facilities.

“People are excited to come back and get back in the gym and get the kids back in a routine,” said Rolly Pollies Gymnastics owner Jim Fleckenstein .

On Tuesday, the staff at Rolly Pollies in East Amherst were finalizing their reopening procedures.

The staff @RollyPolliesWNY are getting ready for when this gymnastics facility can reopen. 🤸🏾 I’ll let you know all the changes they are making to keep kids safe. Tune in later today on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/y9vg1mqSSJ — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) June 23, 2020

“It’s been a long road to get back to reopening,” Fleckenstein said. “Of course no one could’ve foreseen this situation and shutting down as we did. But now that the guidelines are coming out and things are opening up we’re excited to get that started and welcome all the families back.”

A few of those guidelines include taking people’s temperature when they enter the facility. The staff will wear a mask and kids over the age of 9 will be required to wear a face covering. Rolly Pollies also changed the size of their groups and modified their programs to minimize sharing space and objects.

“Nobody wants to get sick, nobody wants their child to get sick and I know we’re all going to be working together through that,” Fleckenstein said. “I think it will go very very smoothly.”

At Unlimited Gymnastics in Orchard Park Whitney Begany has been teaching her students through zoom and is looking forward to seeing them back in-person.

“It’s been a very long process between how this all started,” she said. “It feels so long ago so the fact that it’s just right around the corner the anticipation is there.”

Kids will be required to bring their own water bottles and have hand sanitizer available. The facility will also be spacing kids out to make sure they have enough room when they work on drills.

“The greatest thing about this sport is that it is individualized. They can be on balance beam, on the bars and be by themselves and still get the instruction from their coaches,” Begany said.

Both facilities plan to open back up for in-person training starting July 6th.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.