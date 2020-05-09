Habitat for Humanity Buffalo has first-ever virtual house dedication

1  of  3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Habitat for Humanity Buffalo had its first-ever virtual house dedication today, via Zoom.

The new completed house is 56 Lawrence Place, Buffalo. It was dedicated to a local family of five: Yasmin and Robert Santiago, and their three children.

Habitat for Humanity Buffalo says that the family has been in Habitat Buffalo’s program since 2018, and completed more than 400 hours of “sweat equity” towards the construction of their home.

“We are taking every precaution to keep our homebuyers, staff, and volunteers safe,” said Stephanie Lawson, Habitat Buffalo’s Development & Communication Manager. “Though we will miss our traditional dedication ceremony, we’re thrilled to help Yasmin and her family celebrate this milestone.”

