BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Weeks after debris from the building spilled onto an Elmwood Ave. sidewalk, Half & Half Boutique has reopened.

A bystander says there was a crashing noise, and then pieces of the store’s facade fell to the ground.

No one was immediately reported to be injured.

As of Monday, the store is reopened with regular hours, but the front is still being reconstructed.