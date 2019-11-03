BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Douglas Hamill DDS is in studio with us to talk about the Halloween Candy Buy Back program that his office is taking part in.

The annual buyback, aims to teach children about healthful eating habits—despite the candy-coated festivities—as they contribute to charitable work. Donated candy will be exchanged for sugar-free alternatives from the Spry Dental Defense xylitol product line.

Donated candy out to active-duty members and veterans of the armed forces around the world for a sweet treat during their deployments.

