Halloween care packages distributed to young patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The young patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital received a special Halloween surprise on Friday.

One-of-a-kind care packages were loaded with costumes, activity books, and treat bags.

They were delivered individually to to each patient’s room.

The hospital says the packages bring smiles to the children’s faces.

“It’s really going to change their day and probably change their whole stay while they’re here,” said Andrew Bennett, vice president of the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. “These kids don’t want to be in the hospital, this is something to really lift their spirits.”

The care packages were made possible through the Spirit of Children program.

It focuses on making hospitals less scary for patients and their families.

This year, nearly $400,000 was raised at Spirit Halloween stores for Oishei Children’s Hospitals.