Hamburg church hosting in-person services, again, this Sunday despite state covid-19 restrictions

A crowd of people closely gathered, cheered and took pictures while watching state and religious leaders give speeches outside the Old Time Baptist Church in Hamburg Tuesday.

The group was calling on the governor to “immediately re-open churches and religious centers with no restrictions.”

“We’re not breaking the law to hold church services in our state,” said said Assemblyman Dave DiPietro (R,C,I-East Aurora).

As the state slowly reopens Governor Andrew Cuomo has pegged churches and other religious houses of worship to fully open in later phases.

Church leaders say they would like to be open sooner, in fact, they had a church service last week.

“We had 161 here last week, this past Sunday and it was wonderful. Everyone was socially distant. We gave masks out to those that needed them. All of our ushers and all of our workers have masks and gloves. We didn’t pass the offering plate,” said Louis Guadagno Old Time Baptist Church.

Guadagno said they will be physically open for church service this Sunday at half capacity– the auditorium of the church can seat 400 and they say they will not exceed half capacity this Sunday.