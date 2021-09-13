Hamburg country club hosts round of golf with “Tee It Up for the Troops”

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local country club is raising awareness for the issue of veteran suicide.

Wanakah Country Club in Hamburg hosted a round of golf with “Tee It Up for the Troops” on Monday.

The group raises money to help veterans facing a number of issues when they come back home, including PTSD and suicide prevention.

Organizers say it’s an issue at the forefront, following the withdrawal from Afghanistan,



“We received an alert from Tee It Up for the Troops,” Tom Waring, co-chair of Tee It Up for the Troops said. “Last couple of weeks with what was going on in Afghanistan, encouraging us to keep a watchful eye on our veterans for the possibility of, they have a survivors guilt sometimes, and giving them something they can fall in love with like a sport, is tremendous.”

