HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — When it comes to snow totals, Hamburg tops the list with 81.2 inches of snow over the course of the storm, according to the National Weather Service of Buffalo.

News 4 caught up with people in the town who’ve been snowed in since Friday.

“We have been stuck here since Friday when it began. It came down to fierce,” said Violet Rowe, who lives Hamburg.

“We have not been able to escape,” said Callie Trudell, who finally managed to shovel out a path from her home to the street.

A few businesses in Hamburg were damaged during the snow storm, including Nickel City Designs on Buffalo Street, which began buckling under the weight of the snow.

Town of Hamburg Emergency Manager Sean Crotty said the building has to be demolished. Down the road, at Braymiller’s Lanes, part of the roof caved in — and that building is also beyond repair. People in Hamburg spent their Mondays digging themselves out and looking to see if their homes were damaged from the snow storm.

Crotty said the main roads in Hamburg are clear and the plan now is for crews to pass through all residential streets.

“There’s a lot of clean up left to be done. For the most part, there’s many, many areas where the snow’s been removed or pushed back, enough to get traffic through, as you hear,” Crotty said. “That was a decision to life the driving ban, get the stores replenished with supplies so we can get the sense of normalcy back, but we still have a lot to go.”

At the Waterfalls Village Mobile Home Park, people say they experienced power outages, being snowed in, and having to rely on family members and neighbors to clear out the snow. They also said having their roofs damaged was a concern.

The Nickel City Designs building is expected to be demolished in the next few days.