Hamburg Fairgrounds Welcome Back Annual Consignment Sale Mothertime Marketplace This Weekend

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Celebrating 15 years in the game, the last 12 of which have been in Hamburg, Mothertime Marketplace is a large, annual consignment sale.

They offer books, games, puzzles and even home decor for a fraction of their retail price.

An excellent go to for new moms or experienced moms, they offer a place to buy and sell even electronics, handbags and baby accessories. When the sale is over, consigners are welcome to take back whichever of their items have not been sold but they often choose to donate to charity.

To find out more about Mothertime Marketplace, visit mothertimemarketplace.com.