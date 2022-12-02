HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that time of the year again: The weather is a little colder, the hot cocoa is a little hotter, and the holidays lights are getting brighter and brighter.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights returns to Hamburg Friday, with bright displays of lights, the second-largest Christmas Tree in the state — including 10,000 lights and over 4,000 ornaments — and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

This year, the Fairgrounds is bringing back the walkthrough experience, where people can get out of their cars, walk, and take pictures in front of pixel light shows, and venture between indoor activities like The Night You Saved Christmas Interactive Holiday Maze, Toy Train Displays, and the North Pole Experience, where even Santa himself comes to town!

The entire excursion is $30 per car, including the walkthrough experience. Food will be sold separately at the event as well.

“I’m just excited to see it all come together from all of the guys hard work. and I’m excited to see the families to be able to experience it together,” said Holly Smyczynski, marketing manager of Hamburg Fairgrounds. “Find the biggest car you got, load up family and friends and come enjoy the event together.”

News 4 will help flip on the switch for the lights, and the display will be available from Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-23. Gates will be open from 5-9 p.m., and the grounds will be open until 10 p.m.