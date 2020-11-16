Hamburg: Local business adds delivery in anticipation of more Covid19 restrictions

Many Hamburg village businesses optimistic about their future, as they turn to online resources as a possible way to help them survive more Covid-19 restrictions.

At Butera’s Craft Beer and Craft Pizza, they’ve been doing curbside pick-up, and now they’re getting ready to add delivery as an option as well, in preparation for future covid19 restrictions.

“We’ve been doing curbside takeout since the beginning of the pandemic. We’ve done very well with it. Last year, take out was a small portion of our sales, now it’s a larger portion of our sales. So we’re prepared to go back to the curbside. Delivery, we’ve never done before,” said Jimmy Butera owner.

Butera’s just started brewing their own beer in-house a few months ago. Now, that most of the county is covid-yellow, they’re getting a bit uneasy.

“It makes us nervous, it is what it is, we’ve just got to roll with the punches and move forward we’re prepared for whatever comes our way,” Butera said.

The owner says once the delivery service is up and running, folks will be able to get both food and their home brew.