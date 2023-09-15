BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a shooting inside a Buffalo business that left one man dead, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office announced Friday.

Salvatore S. Rizzo, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison with his sentencing scheduled for Oct. 30.

The DA’s office said on Feb. 9, Rizzo shot 40-year-old Slavisa “Slav” Stojanovic with an illegal gun inside a business on Botsford Place in Buffalo. Stojanovic was taken to ECMC with head and neck injuries and died at the hospital one week later.

Rizzo was arrested in his Hamburg home shortly after the shooting. A police investigation turned up an illegal gun in Rizzo’s vehicle.