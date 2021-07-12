Hamburg mother says blood donations saved her life; she urges people to help stop the blood shortage

Jody Gavin is a Hamburg is a mother of two. She has a 15-month-old son and another one on the way.

She says, unplanned complications with the birth of her first born lead to a loss of blood that could have ended her life.

“They couldn’t get the bleeding under control,” she said. “And so over the two days after giving birth, I received 12 transfusions. It was very intense and it truly did save my life. It was a terrifying and harrowing experience.”

The need for blood is still at a critical level. Blood donation centers like ConnectLife and the Red Cross say the supply is running thin and the number of folks rolling up their sleeves is dwindling. To donate visit https://www.connectlife.org/ and https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html