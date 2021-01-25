Hamburg neighborhood creates Buffalo Bills themed snow sculptures

HAMBURG N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills Mafia is staying strong despite Sunday night’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. News 4 stopped by one neighborhood in Hamburg showing off their Bills pride in a unique way. Around 20 houses along Creekview drive are displaying their support for the team in ice sculptures.

“Everybody that knows the Bills Mafia knows what we’re about,” Bills fan Timothy Camp said. “You know we have big hearts, we wear our hearts on our sleeves and we’re really community based and we live and die together.”

Camp’s wife came up with the idea of getting the neighborhood to build Buffalo Bills themed ice and snow sculptures. Over the weekend around 20 houses participated.

“I think it’s fascinating. I’m actually from the DC area. I moved up here with my wife, she’s from the area and just the camaraderie of this community,of Bills mafia, it’s like no other,” said Patrick Howard who was one of the Bills fans who participated.

Now fans are looking forward to what next season will bring.

“It was a tough loss. You know I was hoping that we’d go to the Superbowl, but obviously we didn’t,” Camp said. “There’s always next year.”