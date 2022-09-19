HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Neveah Ortiz was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a white long sleeve shirt and grey and white sneakers. She is about 5’2″, 115 pounds with blonde hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hamburg Police Department at 716-648-5111 ext. 0.