Hamburg Police looking for suspect considered dangerous after incident with two Hamburg detectives in Buffalo

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Hamburg Police are looking for a suspect they consider dangerous after he fled the scene in a reportedly stolen vehicle with a police detective partially inside the vehicle.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, two Hamburg Police detectives were at the Kohl’s store on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were there to obtain video of a suspect attempting to use a credit card which had been located in a car that was stolen from the McKinley Plaza in Hamburg on Tuesday.

While they were there, they saw the suspect had returned to Kohl’s.

The detectives approached the suspect and told him to turn off the car and exit the vehicle.

Instead, police say the suspect attempted to drive away with one of the detectives still partially inside of the vehicle.

A struggle ensued and the detective was able to free himself from the car.

The suspect fled the scene.

Both detectives suffered minor injuries but are expected to be fine.

Anyone who encounters the suspect should not approach him but is asked to call 911 or the Hamburg Police at 716-648-5111 x0.