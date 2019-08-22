Hamburg residents speak out against proposed asphalt plant

It was standing room only at Wednesday’s Town of Hamburg Planning Board Meeting. Several residents voiced their opposition against bringing an asphalt plant to the town during a public hearing.

Residents from AL Asphalt presented site plans to board members and discussed opening up a hot asphalt plant on Camp Road. Residents in attendants raised concerns surrounding chemicals, odors and even traffic issues.

“It’s going to really hurt the existing businesses,” said one resident. “I ask any of you, if you were to have a commercial business or were looking to purchase a home, would you do that? I doubt it.”

But a representative from AL Asphalt said the site is zoned for industrial use, so they’re within guidelines to build there.

“It’s important to keep in mind that this is not a question of us,” said Corey Auerbach. “This use is expressly permitted in the zoning where the property is located. So as I said at this hearing, this is not the ‘what’ but the ‘how.'”

The public hearing was tabled until the next planning board meeting on Sept. 4.