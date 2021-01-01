Hamburg restaurant introduces “burgerloos” as outdoor dining option

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local restaurant is taking a unique approach to continue outdoor dining in the winter.
Juicy Burger Bar in Hamburg officially unveiled it’s “Burgerloos” today.
Each igloo is limited to 4-people, per state guidelines.
You’re encouraged to dress in layers to stay warm.
“Every night we’ve actually filled up our patio with people that sitting actually outside. So we wanted to treat them to an experience where they could be shielded by the wind. But we still have a couple of tables out here. The real die-hard Juicy people, Buffalo people get to enjoy the outdoors as well.”Juicy Burger Bar Representative
Reservations need to be made in advance.
You can only stay in the igloo for 75-minutes per party.