BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The company that provides school bus service for Hamburg schools are looking for more drivers to get behind the wheel.

Fisher Bus Service, which services Hamburg Central School District as well as Orchard Park Central School District, is not immune to the national shortage of bus drivers, and today hosted an open house for interested applicants.

Michael Cornell, superintendent of Hamburg schools and president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, spoke of the important role a bus driver can play in students’ lives.

“The first people that our kids see in the morning are the bus drivers,” Cornell said.

Cornell says that his district is getting about half the applicants for open positions as it had in previous years.

“So what we’ve been trying to do is emphasize the people that if you want to go to work and provide great service to amazing kids every day … education might be for you,” Cornell said.

Angela Coughlin, Fisher Bus Service’s director of operations, said being a bus driver is “one of those jobs that grows on you and becomes part of your life and part of your family.”

“A lot of our drivers have taken the kids from pre-K — so we’re talking three or four years old –right up until graduation,” Coughlin said. “I’ve got to attend graduations, and we become as much a part of your family as you become a part of ours.”

Coughlin said that hours are flexible — drivers can work anywhere from 20 to 40 hours per week — and that Fisher would help applicants through every step of the process.

“We take you right from start to finish,” Coughlin told News 4. “We will help you get your permit and then we’ll help you pass your road test as well.”

Anyone interested in becoming bus driver can visit Fisher Bus Service on their website, fisherbus.com, or by stopping by their location at 5175 Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg to pick up an application.

Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.