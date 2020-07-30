Hamburg Schools buy 850 Chromebooks to prepare for reopening

HAMBURG, NY (WIVB) Parents in the Hamburg Central School District should receive more details of the district reopening plan by Friday. But the superintendent has made it clear that at least some home instruction is a possibility.

“We had 75 or 80 people involved in the process,” said Michael Cornell, superintendent of Hamburg central School District. “We have Large Stakeholders Committee of 17 or 18 people. We have three different working groups, we had instructional services, a working group around social and emotional learning and a working group around operations.”

Hamburg School superintendent Michael Cornell says parents will see the three plans presented to the state; an in-school plan, an at home plan, and a mixture of both. The state will then help determine which one actually becomes the reality in September.

But with 3500 students, and class sizes in the twenties, a hybrid model may be the necessary, where one group of students would attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half of students would attend Thursdays and Fridays.

“We’re mindful of the fact that there will be consequences to the choices we make. We know that having everybody in our classrooms every day in 6 feet of separation just from a purely physical plan perspective is very very challenging.”

But to help prepare for all scenarios, Cornell said the district has already made one $300,00 investment. “We want to make sure that we don’t leave any boys and girls behind in our school district for lack of a device. So, we bought 850 Chromebooks so we can make sure that if in fact we’re in some model that requires off campus learning, nobody gets left behind for lack of a device.”

Cornell says one priority overrides all decisions. “The most important thing is..we care deeply about the safety of every child.”