Hamburg Town Supervisor opposes proposed asphalt plant

A proposed asphalt plant still awaits approval from the Town of Hamburg Planning Board, but the controversial site is meeting more opposition – this time from the town’s supervisor.

“I think we owe this community the quality of life that they bargained for when people began to raise their families here, or relocate to the Town of Hamburg or Village of Hamburg. So it’s my feeling we have to oppose this plant,” said Hamburg Town Supervisor James Shaw.

Many residents have raised concerns about potential odors and even chemicals that could result from opening this plant.

But the site – which is located at 5690 Camp Road in the Town of Hamburg – is zoned for industrial use. Corey Auerbach of the law firm Barclay Damon represents AL Asphalt, the company proposing this plant. In a statement to News 4, Auerbach said based on their own studies, odors coming from AL Asphalt will not be detectable outside of the property, should not have a significant impact on area traffic and because it’s located in the town’s heaviest industrial zone, the plan will work in “harmony with the general zoning plan.”

But Shaw said the Planning Board will most likely conduct their own studies to look further into these claims.

“The Planning Board has an obligation under the town code to look at traffic safety impact, quality of life impact, whether this plant comports with the character of the community,” he said.

Shaw also noted the last time the town was rezoned was more than 10 years ago, but that could change following this issue.

“Town Board members [generally] don’t weigh in on issues before the Planning Board or the Zoning Board of Appeals,” he said. “But this is a circumstance that impacts the well-being potentially of thousands of people who live here, and they expect their supervisor to stand up and fight for their interests.”

The next Town of Hamburg Planning Board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18.