Hamburg Village business prepare and plan ahead for future restrictions

Social media has been a savior for Flicker Gifts & Inspirations. It’s the lavender colored storefront on Main Street in Hamburg.

The business has started hosting Facebook Live events showcasing items in the store. The owners say it’s what got them through the first shutdown, and they’re hoping that it will get them through future business restrictions.

“It’s been going remarkably well. Other people that I know, who have used Facebook Live and Instagram Live, have come back and said they were happy,” said Diana Hamilton co-owner Flicker Gifts. “I know for us, it’s gotten us through the last shut down, we were able to pay our rent and other necessary things to cover expenses using the Facebook Live platform.”

On their Facebook Live they showcase items in the store in a unique way.

“We kind of have a little fun with it, we don’t just sell it, we call it Crystals and Cocktails,” said Hamilton. “So we started out just selling our gemstones and minerals, and then we wound up kind of bringing other things in from the shop.”

Just across the street the folks at Expressions Floral and Gift Shop have been working on beefing up their online presence as well.

The owner says, being closed most of the year has been difficult and she hopes that holiday shoppers will try to shop local before they turn to big retailers.

“I’m not prepared to shut down again, I don’t want to shut down again. This is our big quarter, Christmas is around the corner,” said Jeanne Heckmiller owner. “Everybody says, oh we’re going to buy from Amazon, well, that doesn’t help the small business people. So, people need to start being smart, and support your neighbors, support your hometown.”