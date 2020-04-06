1  of  3
Coronavirus
NY schools ordered to stay closed until April 29 as more than 130,000 test positive for COVID-19 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 324 active closings. Click for more details.

Hamburg’s #feedhamburg program brings hot meals and household items to Hamburg residents in need

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Hamburg community is coming together to make sure their fellow neighbors have what they need to weather the fight against the Coronavirus.

The #feedhamburg program started about three weeks ago, in response to a growing need in the Hamburg community due to covid-19. The program offers hot meals, food and household items to families in need.

“Well, we don’t know how long this pandemic is going to last, so we were hoping it was going to be a month, looks like it’s going to be longer than that,” said said John Gilmour, Erie County legislator. “We need the donations to continue to come in, because as time goes on people are going to struggle more and more.”

Gilmore says folks who are interested in donating can drop things off at his office. The Old Time Baptist Church on Camp Road is a pick of and drop off site as well. 

To apply for the program visit and fill out the referral form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUuRuK4GGq4G7uZtFSs_q05x5CON5GNVFNJxhdUrSUG_mDzA/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1hdYc2PP0GwvJoTuiGnTbgwfC5MxXssCtZ-mTatRAfT2-WHFRrWH93Otg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss