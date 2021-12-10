Hamburg’s Hoover Beach residents brace for another blast of wind and waves

HAMBURG NY (WIVB) When the winds kick up on Lake Erie, no neighborhood seems to feel it quite like the residents of Hoover Beach in Hamburg. They are now bracing for what the National Weather Service predicts will be wind gusts of up to 70 MPH on Saturday afternoon.

“I think if Mother Nature’s fury really wants to hit you it’s going to,” said Joe Iafallo, owner of Gorilla Garage Gear, who was installing a storm shutter to cover the entrance way to one home facing the water. “They’re made in South Carolina, so they’re put all along the east coast for the ocean storms and down in Florida.”

Right next door, Jack Schultz has lived in his Hoover Beach house all of his life and, over those 88 years, he says the worst was in 1985 when waves came over the top of the house. “We just put all new windows in upstairs so we got the front, on the lake side, all boarded over, and the side of the house down below here it’ll wash through here and the driveway but how deep it’s gonna get, I don’t know.”

The International Joint Commission was installing the ice boom Friday, as the winds were very calm along Lake Erie.

National Grid is bringing in 800 line repair crews from out of town to be prepared for tomorrow, according to National grid spokesman David Bertola. “We’ve been watching this for a few days. We’ll be deploying resources across the division and really with the wind hitting the trees, trees fall into our power lines and that’s really where the outages , that’s how the outages present so we’ll be ready to go and remove trees and cut them down and get the equipment and repair it.”

To report a power outage to National Grid, call 1(800) 867-5222. For real time power outage information, click here.