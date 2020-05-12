‘Hamilton’ to stream on Disney+, just in time for Independence Day

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2019 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. With the holiday shopping season upon us, Miranda is encouraging people to take part in Small Business Saturday, an effort to shop at local, independent stores on the Saturday, Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving. The actor and “Hamilton” creator says small businesses are a staple to the neighborhood.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — His name is Alexander Hamilton, and his story is going to stream in a living room near you this summer, exclusively on Disney Plus.

Creator Lin Manuel Miranda and Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman made the announcement live on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

Previously, Manuel Miranda mentioned the stage adaptation was going play in theaters on October 15, but it will now be available to everyone with the Disney Plus streaming platform on July 3rd a day before Independence Day.

The official Hamilton twitter page made the announcement Tuesday morning. The film will be a professionally filmed version of the original Broadway cast.