‘Hamilton’ to stream on Disney+, just in time for Independence Day

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — His name is Alexander Hamilton, and his story is going to stream in a living room near you this summer, exclusively on Disney Plus.
Creator Lin Manuel Miranda and Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman made the announcement live on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.
Previously, Manuel Miranda mentioned the stage adaptation was going play in theaters on October 15, but it will now be available to everyone with the Disney Plus streaming platform on July 3rd a day before Independence Day.
The official Hamilton twitter page made the announcement Tuesday morning. The film will be a professionally filmed version of the original Broadway cast.