“Hang this in the Albright-Knox”: Art gallery calls for Bills fan art

(WIVB) – When the Bills complete a particularly artful play, fans often tweet pictures of it with the caption, “Hang this in the @albrightknox.”

The art gallery has taken note of the social media trend and is inviting Bills fans to share their artwork – for a chance to be featured on Albright-Knox’s social media channels this week.

“All of us at the Albright-Knox Gallery are passionate Bills fans,” said Dr. Callie Johnson, director of communications and community engagement for AGK, said. “We couldn’t be prouder of our hometown team, and WNYers are extremely creative.”

You can submit your Bills-themed artwork to the Albright-Knox on Instagram and Twitter by using the hashtags #AlbrightKnox and #BillsArt.

This isn’t the first time the gallery has shown its Bills pride.

In 2019, at a fan’s suggestion via Twitter, they displayed a Josh Allen selfie taken with fans right after the team clinched the playoffs.

It was displayed in the staff office at Clifton Hall, along with an informational placard that read “Playoff Bound, 2019”).

The Albright-Knox Gallery on Elmwood Avenue is currently undergoing a huge expansion project. Dr. Johnson said they are “diligently working to get things done”, and expects to have an update on the project’s estimated completion date soon.