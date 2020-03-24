Harbor Freight donating entire supply of medical equipment to hospitals

(WIVB)- As the coronavirus crisis continues, healthcare officials across the country have sent out a plea for medical supplies. Harbor Freight is answering the call.

The company announced Tuesday that it will donate its entire supply of personal protective equipment including, N95 Masks, face shields, and Nitrile gloves to front line hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms in communities served by its stores.

” As we’ve been following the news over the last few days, we’ve heard about the severe shortage of protective gear for hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders as the impact of COVID-19 is being felt across the country. America depends on these heroes every day and in the days ahead we will depend on them even more. At Harbor Freight, we want them to know that they can depend on us too,” officials said in a statement.

Officials are asking medical personal in need of these items to contact their hospital procurement and have them submit a request here. For those who don’t work in the medical fields that still wish to help by recommending a hospital, email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com, identify the hospital’s city and state in the subject line, and they will follow-up.

Requests can not be made at local stores. Officials say they recognize that there is need everywhere but, they’ve chosen to focus efforts on hospitals with a 24-hour emergency room with the hope that they can help as many people as possible.