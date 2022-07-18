The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has confirmed the first harmful algae bloom in an Erie County waterbody so far this year.

DEC records show that on July 7, the agency confirmed a bloom in Ellicott Creek by the Ellicott Creek County Park.

Some blooms can produce toxins and exposure is dangerous to both people and animals if touched, swallowed or inhaled.

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and irritations to skin, eyes and throat.

The DEC does not have any other confirmed reports of blooms in Erie County. There are numerous confirmed cases in Chautauqua Lake, which is a common occurrence every summer.

In addition, there is a small bloom confirmed in Silver Lake in Wyoming County from June 24 and two confirmed blooms in Conesus Lake in Livingston County from last week.

Anyone can report suspicious algal in waterbodies by filling out this form on the DEC website: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/66337b887ccd465ab7645c0a9c1bc5c0