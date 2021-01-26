Harriet Tubman one step closer to being on 20 dollar bill

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — It looks like Harriet Tubman is once again headed to the front of the 20 dollar bill. The Biden administration announced that the Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put the 19th-century abolitionist leader on the bill.

The Obama administration selected Tubman to replace President Andrew Jackson.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also says he supports the renewed efforts.

“This is an issue I have long championed and something that should have been done a long time ago. I feel particularly strong about it since Harriet Tubman was an Auburn, New York, resident, and our office worked for years to successfully make her home in Upstate New York a national historic monument,” Schumer said.

Tubman’s fate had been in doubt since the 2016 presidential campaign based on critical comments by then-candidate Donald Trump, who branded the move “pure political correctness.”