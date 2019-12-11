Hartman’s Distilling Co. open in Old First Ward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new distillery is open for business in Buffalo’s Old First Ward.

Hartman’s Distilling Company opened this month in The Cooperage on Chicago Street(55 Chicago St.) , which also hosts the new Resurgence Brewing Company and Central Rock Gym.

The distillery has been four years in the making, founder Justin Hartman explained.

“We looked at a bunch of different buildings in downtown Buffalo,” he explained. “The riverfront area has been exploding- so we’re excited to be a part of this turn in the history of the Old First Ward.”

Hartman describes the the interior of the distillery, which includes a “non-lending library” sitting area, as a “very 1950s, vintage nostalgia feeling”,” he said.

“That’s kind of what our brand speaks to- that feeling of kicking back with a bottle of whiskey and enjoying with friends and family,” Hartman said.

The distillery currently offers bourbon whiskey and a three-and-half year-old rye. Vodka and gin will be available soon.

A craft cocktail menu created by Cameron Rector (Vera) also includes a “zero proof” section, which are non-alcoholic drinks.

Beer, wine and cider are also available. The distillery also has a food menu, including sandwiches and appetizers.

A weekly brunch is also in the works.

A grand opening/ribbon cutting will be held this Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.