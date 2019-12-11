Breaking News
Orchard Park man charged with vehicular manslaughter in West Seneca crash
Closings
There are currently 93 active closings. Click for more details.

Hartman’s Distilling Co. open in Old First Ward

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new distillery is open for business in Buffalo’s Old First Ward.

Hartman’s Distilling Company opened this month in The Cooperage on Chicago Street(55 Chicago St.) , which also hosts the new Resurgence Brewing Company and Central Rock Gym.

The distillery has been four years in the making, founder Justin Hartman explained.

“We looked at a bunch of different buildings in downtown Buffalo,” he explained. “The riverfront area has been exploding- so we’re excited to be a part of this turn in the history of the Old First Ward.”

Hartman describes the the interior of the distillery, which includes a “non-lending library” sitting area, as a “very 1950s, vintage nostalgia feeling”,” he said.

“That’s kind of what our brand speaks to- that feeling of kicking back with a bottle of whiskey and enjoying with friends and family,” Hartman said.

The distillery currently offers bourbon whiskey and a three-and-half year-old rye. Vodka and gin will be available soon.

A craft cocktail menu created by Cameron Rector (Vera) also includes a “zero proof” section, which are non-alcoholic drinks.

Beer, wine and cider are also available. The distillery also has a food menu, including sandwiches and appetizers.

A weekly brunch is also in the works.

A grand opening/ribbon cutting will be held this Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss