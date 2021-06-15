Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to California after judge denies latest attempt to delay

Harvey Weinstein rests his face on his hand after learning that his latest request to delay extradition was denied. Weinstein was appearing virtually in Tuesday’s hearing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s latest request to delay extradition to California was denied Tuesday by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles request that Weinstein be sent from New York to California, where he has been indicted on sexual assault charges from multiple women. Weinstein’s legal team had successfully argued for delays due to Weinstein’s health and technicalities in the paperwork, but had no such luck Tuesday.

“Based on all of the circumstances and the paperwork and argument I’ve heard, I respectfully deny your request,” Case told Weinstein’s attorney Norm Effman during the virtual session. “If California doesn’t come to pick up Mr. Weinstein within a reasonable period of time, certainly come back to see me.”

Effman said he will seek a stay from the state’s appellate division.

Weinstein, 69, appeared virtually from Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, where he is serving time on a conviction for rape charges in Manhattan. He did not appear to show any reaction when Case issued the denial, but removed his face mask and rested his head on his hand after the judge logged off the Zoom.