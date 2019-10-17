Haunted house raises money for Niagara County SPCA

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A haunted house that gives back to the community has returned for another year of scares.

This time, the owners of Niagara Nightmares are donating a portion of the cost to help the Niagara County SPCA.

WNY Property Kings owners Kyle and Alisha King have always had a passion for Halloween and building haunted houses. So, a few years ago, they decided to build one outside of their home for the community.

It became such a hit that the North Tonawanda family decided they wanted to give back this year to benefit the Niagara County SPCA.

Kyle King began building the haunted attraction in August and says it is five times the size of previous years with full-blown scenes and scares! He looks forward to bringing western New York an experience they won’t forget!

The 870 Lee Avenue Home Haunt in North Tonawanda will be open from dusk to 10 p.m. on Oct. 18-20, 25-27 and Oct. 30-31.

Kids get in for free, and there’s a suggested donation of five dollars for adults for the SPCA.