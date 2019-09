AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police say they are investigating a Hazmat incident on Garland Dr.

As a result of the investigation, Eggert Rd. is closed from Crosby Blvd. to Hendricks Blvd. Officers sent out the notice just before 5 a.m. Amherst police say the public is not in danger. Eggertsville Fire, Brighton Fire, and Clarence Fire are also assisting in the investigation.

This story is still developing. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.