He was a shelter dog for eight years- now he has a home

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A lifelong shelter dog has found his forever home.

Eight-year-old Cooper, who had known “nothing but shelter life” since he was a pup, was placed in an Enrichment Program at the Cattaraugus County SPCA to help make him more adoptable.

The shelter also partnered withe the Ross Cellino family-funded Cellino Homeless Animal Program, which helps shelters with marketing to allow local companies to donate and sponsor cages.

Cooper’s cage was sponsored by Paul Brown Chevrolet and animal rescue group Diamonds in the Ruff shared Cooper’s story on their Facebook page.

Applications came in a few days, and now, Cooper has his forever home!

If you’re interested in “sponsoring a cage” or learning more, click here.