Head Start programs in Orleans and Genesee Counties set to get a financial boost

The Community Action Organization of Orleans and Genesee County received a $781,313 in federal funding to help keep Head Start programs afloat.

Head Start is an early childhood education program, geared towards low income families. The program can be based in a variety of different places like schools, child care centers and family care centers.



The funding was set aside by congressman Chris Collins



“This grant is crucial in providing children with the learning tools, they need to learn and grow,” Collins said. “This funding solidifies this program in our community for years to come.”

CAO officials say they’ll be able to serve 58 families with the funding and they could serve more, if additional funding were available.

