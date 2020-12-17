American Heart Association’s tips for avoiding heart attack with safe snow removal

(WIVB)– As the snow begins to fall, the American Heart Association is warning of an increased risk of heart attack, when shoveling snow.
The AHA says if you’re outdoors, you should avoid sudden exertion.
They say if you have an existing condition like heart failure, high blood pressure or cholesterol the increased workload from shoveling puts you at a higher risk for heart muscle damage or heart attack.
Here are some tips the AHA compiled for safe snow removal:
· Give yourself a break. Take frequent rest breaks during shoveling so you don’t overstress your heart. Pay attention to how your body feels during those breaks.
· Don’t eat a heavy meal prior or soon after shoveling. Eating a large meal can put an extra load on your heart.
· Use a small shovel or consider a snow thrower. The act of lifting heavy snow can raise blood pressure acutely during the lift. It is safer to lift smaller amounts more times, than to lug a few huge shovelfuls of snow. When possible, simply push the snow.
· Learn the heart attack warning signs and listen to your body, but remember this: Even if you’re not sure it’s a heart attack, have it checked out (tell a doctor about your symptoms). Minutes matter! Fast action can save lives — maybe your own. Don’t wait more than five minutes to call 9-1-1.
· Don’t drink alcoholic beverages before or immediately after shoveling. Alcohol may increase a person’s sensation of warmth and may cause them to underestimate the extra strain their body is under in the cold.
· Consult a doctor. If you have a medical condition, don’t exercise on a regular basis or are middle aged or older, meet with your doctor prior to the first anticipated snowfall.
· Be aware of the dangers of hypothermia. Heart failure causes most deaths in hypothermia. To prevent hypothermia, dress in layers of warm clothing, which traps air between layers forming a protective insulation. Wear a hat because much of your body’s heat can be lost through your head.
They say heart attacks can be sudden and intense, but most start slowly with mild pain.
For more information and heart attack warning signs, click here.