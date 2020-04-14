As pandemic continues, telemedicine sees boom in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Telemedicine is seeing a big boost in business since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Univera Healthcare, who expanded telehealth coverage to all members, estimates that New Yorkers used telehealth benefits 470,000 times in the first three months of the year. That’s huge compared to the estimated 290,000 times those benefits were used in all of 2019.

Univera itself, and its Rochester-based parent health plan, saw 40,000 telemedicine visits between the first of the year and April 3. That’s about 14,500 more visits than all of 2019 together.

“Physician interest in telemedicine exploded nearly overnight, and we were ready,” said Marya Vande-Doyle, Univera’s director of workplace wellness and telemedicine. “Our provider relations team immediately hosted three webinars that were filled to capacity to train more than 500 health care providers in the use of telemedicine technology and proper claims submission for telemedicine visits.” Univera increased its provider reimbursement for telehealth services to help replace some of the revenue they’ve lost due to the decline in in-office patient visits.

An estimate of 60 percent of these Univera telemedicine visits were related to medical treatments, while the remaining 40 percent were related to behavioral health sciences.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.