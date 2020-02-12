Birthdate March 6, 1966, a desperate search for a woman born in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Liz Telesco was a teenager and pregnant at a less “enlightened” time in Western New York when many young women in that condition were shunned by their families and their community.

Telesco’s family decided the 19-year-old would give up her newborn, the birth records would be sealed, and no one in the family would ever speak of the incident again.

“I never wanted to give her up, ever.”

On March 6, 1966, Liz’s daughter was born at the old Deaconess Hospital in Buffalo, and she was not even allowed to see the baby.

“When I did go to the hospital, went into labor, I had to wait until it was dark out so we could take a cab, so none of my neighbors would see me leaving. You were a disgrace to your family at the time.”

Over the years, Telesco has raised four other children, and now is a grandmother. Recently during a routine colonscopy, Liz learned she has a genetic deficiency that could be life-threatening.

It is known as Lynch syndrome, “I heard about it three years ago, it was hereditary, I ignored it. You go into denial, ‘I’m fine,’ and I just pretended I did not hear about it.”

Now, nearly 54 years later Telesco is desperately trying to locate her firstborn because she might have passed on a hereditary medical condition that could be deadly to her daughter and any of her daughter’s offspring.

Dr. Steven Nurkin, a surgical oncologist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center said Lynch syndrome is a mutation that affects the body’s cancer defenses.

“We make small cancers all the time, even in normal people. But we have these proteins that identify them and stop them in their tracks. Lynch syndrome is a genetic disorder that has this deficiency of these protective proteins.”

Dr. Nurkin says knowing your family history is important, and adoptees to be proactive about tracking down their birth family’s medical records.

“To know that you are at a higher risk of maybe having this syndrome, and therefore you could be put into a program to identify, start screening earlier, and checked earlier for these cancers.”

Telesco has learned a number of her relatives have died from cancers linked to Lynch syndrome, and at 74 years old, time is not on her side.

“This has been hard. I feel like it is getting closer and she may not even know she is adopted. She may not be even here anymore, I don’t know.”

If you would like more information on hereditary cancer screening for risk factors such as Lynch syndrome, especially if you were adopted, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has a number of resources.

To learn more about colorectal cancer screening click here. The State Health Department has an Adoption Information Registry here for adoptees and birth families to try to connect.