Catholic Health puts 200 jobs on the chopping block

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health has announced a workforce reduction of 200 jobs which will take place over the next two months.

But officials for the healthcare provider say the impact on the medical providers’ workforce will be minimal, 200 fewer jobs among 10,000 workers, and less than half will be layoffs.

Catholic Health actually started implementing a Voluntary Separation Program, last month–that is, through buyouts and retirements. Certain staff vacancies will go unfilled, and some jobs will be consolidated.

The workforce reductions are also affecting management, with a number of senior executives opting for retirement. Officials said the health group will also provide severance packages and outplacement assistance as needed.

But the union for the nurses and other workers has concerns. CWA Local 1133 President Deborah Arnet said, the cutbacks will only affect 11 of the union’s RN’s at Mercy Hospital and Kenmore Mercy Hospital, but what about the quality of care when there are fewer hands on deck?

“It is always a major concern of our members: having enough hands at the bedside to take care of patients to the highest quality every single day. You always wonder if things get tight, if the budget gets tight, are you going to have as many people on hand to do the job every day.”

Arnet said 8 workers will be laid off from Mercy Hospital, and three nurses at Kenmore Mercy will have their hours reduced but will stay on the job.

CWA goes back to the bargaining table in February to start negotiations on a new contract, and the union is concerned about the role “tight money” might play.