CDC releases guidance for Thanksgiving, offers examples of low-risk activities

(WIVB) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidance for those looking to get together with others on Thanksgiving this year.

“Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC wrote. “Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

The CDC sorted various holiday-related activities into three tiers — lower, moderate and higher risk activities.

Here’s an example of each:

Lower Risk – Have a virtual dinner and share recipes with friends and families.

Moderate Risk – Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard where people use hand sanitizer before touching items.

Higher Risk – Going shopping in a crowded store just before, on or after the holiday.

