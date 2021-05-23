Chautauqua County announces two more Hepatitis A vaccination clinics

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Chautauqua County, two more hepatitis vaccination clinics are scheduled to take place this week.

The county is hosting these for people who may have been exposed to the virus at the Mustard Seed in Fredonia between May 8 and May 19. Exposure may have happened as early as April 1, but the county says these vaccine clinics will only prevent infection from those exposed from May 8 and on.

The first clinic is Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Cassadaga Valley Central School Bus Garage.

The second clinic is from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday inside Steele Hall on SUNY Fredonia’s campus.

You do not need an appointment. But you can pre-register here.