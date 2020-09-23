Could elderberry help the flu?

(WIVB) — Elderberry is becoming a popular natural remedy during cold and flu season, but does it work?

One recent study examined whether elderberry extract decreases the severity and duration of the flu.

The study looked at 87 people, age five and up, who went to the emergency department with the flu.

They took elderberry extract or a placebo for five days. Results suggest elderberry had no significant advantages over the placebo.

Actually, people who had received elderberry and no other flu treatment had moderate to severe symptoms two days longer, on average, than those who took the placebo.

Doctors say that when it comes to the flu, prevention is key, so getting a flu shot is highly recommended.