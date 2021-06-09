Dent Neurologic Institute prepares to offer new Alzheimer treatment to patients

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s new hope for people living with Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA approved a new drug this week, and one local healthcare facility is looking to be the leader in using it.

This is the first time in about 20 years since there’s been a new treatment for people living with Alzheimer’s disease. Now that the drug Aducanumab has been approved. Local health officials say next is getting the treatment to patients here in Western New York

This drug works differently than previous treatments for the disease in that it slows the progression of Alzheimer’s. Previous treatments only help ease the symptoms of the disease.

Healthcare officials at Dent Neurologic Institute say patients are expressing interest are already being screened to see if they’re a good candidate to receive the treatment.

“Very important for us to have this available to the Western New York community, so we have been working diligently behind the scenes, of course making sure we find the appropriate patients, we’re working now to reach out to the primary care physicians and streamlining that process,” Chief operating officer Christine Mann said.

She says this will be an infusion therapy, where patients will receive treatment every four weeks and each session will take about an hour. The facility expects to start treating qualified patients in the a few weeks to a month.