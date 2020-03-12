Doctor: Clean your work area and avoid touching your face

CLEVELAND (WIVB) — After all of the coronavirus concerns, a lot of people are cleaning their office and desk at work more often than usual.

According to the Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Dan Allan, our work environments are literally covered in germs and bacteria.

Dr. Allan says germs are most likely to be found on items touched by many people. Those items would be your desk, keyboards, phone, coffee pot, fridge handle or countertops.

It’s impossible to completely avoid all germs, but Dr. Allan says that if you can manage to avoid touching your face, you can really decrease the likelihood of getting sick.

He also warns that you should always be washing your hands and giving your work space a good, thorough cleaning.