Doctor discusses ways to battle stress

(WIVB) — April 1 marks the first day of Stress Awareness Month.

We spoke with BryLin’s Dr. Wendy Weinstein, who told us stress can present itself in ways you’re not used to, including feeling unmotivated.

Some ways to battle stress in your life include involving the five senses — sight, smell, taste, touch and sound.

In the end, it’s all about getting out of your head, especially as many people are really feeling the pressure of a year of social distancing and quarantine.

“Looking at photos, something that’s really positive that helps you remember good times that are not over,” Dr. Weinstein says. “Sometimes people get into a really fatalistic sense that things are never going to get better.”

If you are concerned about the level of stress you’re feeling day-to-day, it’s important to reach out. Even your primary care physician can help point you in the right direction.