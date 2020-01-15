Dr. Gale Burstein discusses National Cervical Health Awareness Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein paid us a visit to talk about National Cervical Health Awareness Month.

Each year, 13,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical cancer.

All women are at risk of developing cervical cancer, but it is most common in women over 30. Women who smoke are twice as likely to develop it.

Another thing you’ll want to know is that more than 90 percent of cervical cancers are caused by HPV (human papilloma virus).

If you’re a woman, learn how you can stay in the best of health in the video above.